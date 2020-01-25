

Dil Afroz Sayda





Vanilla cake with butter cream

Sugar---100 gm

Flour---80 gm

Corn flour---20 gm

Vanilla essence---1 tea spoon

Sugar syrup---100 ml

Method:

1. Sieve the flour and corn flour and keep aside. Place a mixing bowl with the egg, vanilla essence and sugar. Put the mixing bowl in hot water to heat it up few minutes.

2. Whisk with an electric hand whisk until the egg mixture becomes pale and mousse- like and has increased in volume. Add flour and corn flour gently.

3. Place in the preheated oven at 180 degrees C bake for 20-25 minute or until well risen and golden color.

Butter Cream

Ingredients:

Butter---600 gram

Icing sugar---300 gram

Vanilla essence---a few drops

Ice cube---2 pc

Food color---Green,pink

Directions:

1. Prepare the butter cream. Place a mixing bowl with the butter,icing sugar,food color,vanilla essence. Whip with an electric hand whisk until soft peaks form and become creamy.

2. Until soft peaks form and creamy then you can use it. Slice through to make two layers. Spread sugar syrup. Fill between with cake fill. Cover by sliced sponge cake. Spread over the top and sides of the cake by cake fill and rest in refrigerator

3. Spread over the top and sides of the cake by cake fill and rest in refrigerator.Neatly mask the sides and also the top with butter cream. Pipe some onto the top if liked.

















Dil Afroz Sayda is a culinary artistE. Now, she is a Chef, Trainer, and Baking Assessor of Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB). She is contributing various events as well as several TV programmes as a culinary artiste.