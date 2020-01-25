Le Reve end of season sale is on, up to 60pc

Video
Le Reve, the leading fashion brand in Bangladesh started its biggest End of Season Sale of the year. The brand has announced up to 60% sale on trending Men's, Women's, Kids and Newborn collection. Along with that, the customers will receive another flat 50per cent sale on all winter products. The Brand is offering a wide range of regular, semi-fitted, fitted Panjabi, t-shirts, formal and casual shirts, as well as everyday denim, Chinos, Cargo pants & boxers. Men's winter products like Sweatshirt, Hoodie Shirt, Taffeta Jacket, Hoodie Jacket, Blazer, and Denim Jacket will be available on Flat 50per cent sale.
Ladies will be amazed to see the huge range of winter and seasonal designs on sale collection. This time Le Reve sale has brought trendy and classy party, casual and office-friendly wears for end of season sale. You will find dresses like Tunic, Single kameez, Salwar kameez, Tops, Koti, Shrug and bottoms with up to 60% less price. Winter products like Jacket, Blazer, Shawl, Sweater's price has been dropped in half. The appealing Hoodie Tunic and Jackets will catch your attention for sure! Last but not least, the brand has announced the same price drop on the wide range of kid's regular andall winter collection.
The lifestyle brand has stores in the city's Banasree, Dhanmondi, Mirpur, Uttara, Wari, Baily Road, Jamuna Future Park, Police Plaza Concord, Basabo, Mohammadpur and Bashundhara City Shopping Mall as well as in Narayanganj, Khulna and Sylhet.
Customers can also buy their products online at www.lerevecraze.com and have their products delivered and paid on a 'cash on delivery' service across the country. Log on to www.facebook.com/lerevecraze/ for further information.


