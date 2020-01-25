Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 January, 2020, 9:47 AM
Home Life & Style

New collections @ Glamgrl by Shabnoor Ahmed

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Life & Style Desk

New collections @ Glamgrl by Shabnoor Ahmed

New collections @ Glamgrl by Shabnoor Ahmed

For the brand new year, glamorous fashion house 'Glamgrl by Shabnoor Ahmed' has brought a plethora of bright and colourful collections. Fashion connoisseurs can find all kinds of beautiful clothes here for all occasions. You will also get collections for Valentine's Day right away!
Glamgrl by Shabnoor Ahmed is a name synonymous to smartness and sophistication in the fashion world. It's a name you can always trust for your fashion solutions. All kinds of local, Indian and Pakistani dresses, both stitched and un-stitched (cotton, georgette, silk), are available here.




This fashion house has grown bigger and bigger over the years and it now boasts 11 showrooms all throughout the country. "It is difficult to set up anything new. But times have changed. Online business is now quite mainstream. With honesty and integrity I think anything is possible. I thank our customers for loving us so much," said Shabnoor Ahmed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ornament yourselves with unique jewellries
Vanilla cake with butter cream
On the way to Jaflong
Le Reve end of season sale is on, up to 60pc
Young Kay's spring collection
New collections @ Glamgrl by Shabnoor Ahmed
New year's special offer at gemstone
Taste of Punjab served on a platter @ Kurry Accént


Latest News
34 US troops suffered traumatic brain injury
Powerful quake hits Turkey, kills 14
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Properly follow Bangabandhu’s ideology to build Sonar Bangla: PM
Hill cutting: Worker killed in Khagrachari
BNP has no history of victory: Quader
Woman killed in Barishal road crash
Six killed in Germany shooting
377 shanties gutted in city
Ishraque to announce manifesto Jan 27
Most Read News
ICJ orders Myanmar to stop Rohingya genocide, atrocities
Bangladesh born entrepreneur new Intel chairman
Two die unnaturally in two dists
3 killed as bus overturns in Habiganj
Are E-cigarettes Health Friendly?
Trump agrees US-Iraq ‘security partnership’
Uniform entry test in public universities
Drug trader suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Freshers’ reception held at Gaibandha PTI
Cop ‘kills himself’ in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft