

New collections @ Glamgrl by Shabnoor Ahmed

Glamgrl by Shabnoor Ahmed is a name synonymous to smartness and sophistication in the fashion world. It's a name you can always trust for your fashion solutions. All kinds of local, Indian and Pakistani dresses, both stitched and un-stitched (cotton, georgette, silk), are available here.









This fashion house has grown bigger and bigger over the years and it now boasts 11 showrooms all throughout the country. "It is difficult to set up anything new. But times have changed. Online business is now quite mainstream. With honesty and integrity I think anything is possible. I thank our customers for loving us so much," said Shabnoor Ahmed.





