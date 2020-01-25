Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 January, 2020, 9:47 AM
Home Life & Style

New year's special offer at gemstone

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Life & Style Desk

Sesh Darshan Ajmeri Gems House Ltd announced special discount on gemstone marking the New Year 2020 celebration. Reliable organization for selling natural gemstones, Sesh Darshan Ajmeri Gems House located at 73 and 74 no stall at Label-1, Block-D at Bashundhara City Shopping Mall. The company has announced a month-long special discount on gemstones in January for the New Year.
Company's founder and renowned astrologer Liton Dewan Chishti said, 'The special discount offered in gemstone marking the New Year 2020 celebration for our customers. Sesh Darshan Ajmeri Gems House Ltd. also wishing all the best of the new year of their new and old customers. Ajmeri Gems House hopes to keep good terms with all of its customers.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ornament yourselves with unique jewellries
Vanilla cake with butter cream
On the way to Jaflong
Le Reve end of season sale is on, up to 60pc
Young Kay's spring collection
New collections @ Glamgrl by Shabnoor Ahmed
New year's special offer at gemstone
Taste of Punjab served on a platter @ Kurry Accént


Latest News
34 US troops suffered traumatic brain injury
Powerful quake hits Turkey, kills 14
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Properly follow Bangabandhu’s ideology to build Sonar Bangla: PM
Hill cutting: Worker killed in Khagrachari
BNP has no history of victory: Quader
Woman killed in Barishal road crash
Six killed in Germany shooting
377 shanties gutted in city
Ishraque to announce manifesto Jan 27
Most Read News
ICJ orders Myanmar to stop Rohingya genocide, atrocities
Bangladesh born entrepreneur new Intel chairman
Two die unnaturally in two dists
3 killed as bus overturns in Habiganj
Are E-cigarettes Health Friendly?
Trump agrees US-Iraq ‘security partnership’
Uniform entry test in public universities
Drug trader suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Freshers’ reception held at Gaibandha PTI
Cop ‘kills himself’ in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft