

Taste of Punjab served on a platter @ Kurry Accént

Speaking about the cuisine the effervescent chef commented, "Punjab's culinary heritage reflects a countryside enriched by five rivers Beas, Sutlej, Ravi, Jhelum and Chenab. Being the land of five rivers, it was named Punjab (Punj meaning five and ab meaning waters). The legacy of Punjab dates back to at least 4,000 years and can be traced back to the Indus Valley civilization. In the olden days, the culture of sanjha chulha in the villages of the Punjab was centered on a common tandoor, around which women gathered to bake fresh bread and also to exchange the stories of their lives. This festival aims to showcase the legacy of the cuisine and how it has evolved over time."

As far as the style of preparation is concerned, the cuisine can be best described as simplistic and the flavours robust. The use of tandoor adds unique flavour to the dish which cannot be replicated by other cooking methods. The food is cooked in rustic style on slow fire for a long time especially for dishes like Meat Beliram and Maah Di Daal, which taste best when cooked overnight on low flame. The spices predominantly used include yellow chilli powder, garam masala which is home ground, cardamom, mace powder, royal cumin and carom seeds. The utilisation of spices is very limited. Kasoori methi, Kashmiri mirch are used to enhance the smoky flavour of food cooked in tandoor. Garam masala adds to the taste which is used sparingly, but it enhances the taste of pulaos, kebabs and biryani.









The Director -Operations of Kurry Accént, Avishek Sinha quipped, "At Kurry Accént, we have always showcased the culinary heritage of India are always striving to promote passionate Home-chefs who curate unique food festivals to create a sense of nostalgia and represent ethnic Indian cuisines."





