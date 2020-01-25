

Registration for ‘Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid’ Season 4 starts

Ispahani Mirzapore organises this competition to promote the practice and use of correct Bengali language, spelling and its grammar to the new generation of the country. 'Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid' is being aired from 2017 on the country's popular TV channel, Channel-i. After proving the competency in Bengali language, spelling, correct pronunciation and proper use of Bengali grammar, winners will be selected. The best 'Banglabid' of the country will then get a merit scholarship worth of Taka 10 lacs. The champion of Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid 2017 was Nusrat Sayem, a student of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Debasmita Saha was the Champion of Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid 2018, a student of Dr. Khastagir Government Girls School, Chattogram and PKM Sajedur Rahman Shahed was the champion of Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid 2019, a student of Bogra Cantonment Public School and College.

The main objective of this competition is to find out the best blend of personas who are skilled in Bengali language, spelling and uses of other strata of Bengali grammar. Participants will have to go through several different selection processes. The first three winners will get 10 lac, 3 lac and 2 lac Taka respectively. Also, the first 10 winners will receive a laptop along with Bengali books and a bookshelf worth of 50,000 taka each to create their own library.

Initially, students of classes 6 to 10 from eight divisions and Cumilla will take part in the competition. After primary selection, selected participants will be brought to Dhaka for the studio round and they will compete with each other on the rounds to prove their competency over the Bengali language. Later, this contest will be telecasted on Channel-i. Final winners will be selected after 20 different episodes of exciting competitions. An experienced Judges panel consisting of the esteemed representatives of Professor of Bengali Department of Dhaka University and language experts will be actively involved in the selection process. Renowned Professor Dr. Soumitra Shekhar, Bengali Department of the University of Dhaka and media personality Tropa Majumder will be the judges of the programme. Registration for the contest has started on January 21 and will continue till February 21.

On this occasion, in a press conference held at Channel-i, Directors of M. M. Ispahani Ltd. Zahida Ispahani, Emaad Ispahani and Mirza Ahmed Ispahani were present. Professor emeritus Dr. Sirajul Islam graced the occasion as the chief guest. Faridur Reza Sagar, managing director of Channel-i, chaired the programme. Habibullah Sirazi, director general of Bangla Academy and Omar Hannan, general manager of Ispahani Tea Limited were also present in the press conference along with the other officials of Ispahani and Channel-i.















Country's largest TV reality show 'Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid' has begun for the fourth time with the promise of spreading the Bengali language to a wider scale. Every year, this competition is organised by Ispahani Mirzapore to spread the practice of proper use of Bengali language to the new generation with the slogan 'Banglay Jago Bhorpur'. This year, the show is going to be organised on a larger scale. The length of each episode, the size of the studio is getting bigger this year and new games and challenges will be added. It is expected that the number of total registrations will surpass hundred thousand this year and also it is notable that there were about 85,000 registrations in Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid 2019.Ispahani Mirzapore organises this competition to promote the practice and use of correct Bengali language, spelling and its grammar to the new generation of the country. 'Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid' is being aired from 2017 on the country's popular TV channel, Channel-i. After proving the competency in Bengali language, spelling, correct pronunciation and proper use of Bengali grammar, winners will be selected. The best 'Banglabid' of the country will then get a merit scholarship worth of Taka 10 lacs. The champion of Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid 2017 was Nusrat Sayem, a student of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, Debasmita Saha was the Champion of Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid 2018, a student of Dr. Khastagir Government Girls School, Chattogram and PKM Sajedur Rahman Shahed was the champion of Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid 2019, a student of Bogra Cantonment Public School and College.The main objective of this competition is to find out the best blend of personas who are skilled in Bengali language, spelling and uses of other strata of Bengali grammar. Participants will have to go through several different selection processes. The first three winners will get 10 lac, 3 lac and 2 lac Taka respectively. Also, the first 10 winners will receive a laptop along with Bengali books and a bookshelf worth of 50,000 taka each to create their own library.Initially, students of classes 6 to 10 from eight divisions and Cumilla will take part in the competition. After primary selection, selected participants will be brought to Dhaka for the studio round and they will compete with each other on the rounds to prove their competency over the Bengali language. Later, this contest will be telecasted on Channel-i. Final winners will be selected after 20 different episodes of exciting competitions. An experienced Judges panel consisting of the esteemed representatives of Professor of Bengali Department of Dhaka University and language experts will be actively involved in the selection process. Renowned Professor Dr. Soumitra Shekhar, Bengali Department of the University of Dhaka and media personality Tropa Majumder will be the judges of the programme. Registration for the contest has started on January 21 and will continue till February 21.On this occasion, in a press conference held at Channel-i, Directors of M. M. Ispahani Ltd. Zahida Ispahani, Emaad Ispahani and Mirza Ahmed Ispahani were present. Professor emeritus Dr. Sirajul Islam graced the occasion as the chief guest. Faridur Reza Sagar, managing director of Channel-i, chaired the programme. Habibullah Sirazi, director general of Bangla Academy and Omar Hannan, general manager of Ispahani Tea Limited were also present in the press conference along with the other officials of Ispahani and Channel-i.