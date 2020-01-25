Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 25 January, 2020, 9:47 AM
Home Art & Culture

‘Gondi’ to be released on February 7, poster unveiled

Published : Saturday, 25 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Culture Desk

‘Gondi’ to be released on February 7, poster unveiled

‘Gondi’ to be released on February 7, poster unveiled

Much talked about film 'Gondi', directed by Fakhrul Arefin Khan, has already received the uncut censor certificate from Bangladesh Film Censor Board (BFCB). Now, the poster of the movie has been published on the official Facebook page of 'Gondi' on January 22. At the same time, Suborna Mostafa, the female protagonist of the movie, announced the release date of 'Gondi' from her official Facebook page. The film is going to be released on February 7.




The genre of 'Gondi' is romantic-comedy. The story of the film revolves around a friendship between a 65 year old man and a 55 year old woman, who develop emotions for each other. The film tells the stories of how their families react to their friendship and how their friendship at this age is considered as a taboo in our society.
Sabyasachi Chakrabarty, who is considered as one of the most seasoned actors of West Bengal and is best known for portraying iconic Bengali detective characters---Feluda and Kakababu, along with the elegant Bangladeshi actress Suborna Mustafa has acted in the lead role of 'Gondi'. Other stars of the movie are Shubashish Bhowmick, Maznun Mizan, Aparna Ghosh, Aman Reza, Payel Mukherjee and more. The movie was shot in different locations of Dhaka, Cox's Bazar and London. There are three songs in the movie. Rupankar and Deep have given voice to these songs. The background music of the film, produced by Gorai Films, has been done by the renowned music composer from West Bengal, Debojyoti Mishra.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eminem defends controversial lyrics
China puts off big holiday releases in view of coronavirus
Registration for ‘Ispahani Mirzapore Banglabid’ Season 4 starts
‘Gondi’ to be released on February 7, poster unveiled
Germany returns Nazi art from Gurlitt trove to French family
Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher a ‘sycophant, clown’
Tanvir Mokammel’s film ‘Rupsha Nodir Bakey’ to release in March


Latest News
34 US troops suffered traumatic brain injury
Powerful quake hits Turkey, kills 14
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
Properly follow Bangabandhu’s ideology to build Sonar Bangla: PM
Hill cutting: Worker killed in Khagrachari
BNP has no history of victory: Quader
Woman killed in Barishal road crash
Six killed in Germany shooting
377 shanties gutted in city
Ishraque to announce manifesto Jan 27
Most Read News
ICJ orders Myanmar to stop Rohingya genocide, atrocities
Bangladesh born entrepreneur new Intel chairman
Two die unnaturally in two dists
3 killed as bus overturns in Habiganj
Are E-cigarettes Health Friendly?
Trump agrees US-Iraq ‘security partnership’
Uniform entry test in public universities
Drug trader suspect killed in 'gunfight'
Freshers’ reception held at Gaibandha PTI
Cop ‘kills himself’ in capital
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft