Friday, 24 January, 2020, 10:37 AM
Uniform entry test in public universities

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The University Grants Commission or UGC has agreed to introduce a uniform entrance test for admission to all public universities in the country from the next academic session.
Students who passed their HSC or equivalent examinations will be eligible for the admission test, based on the high school curriculum for humanities, business studies and sciences.
The decision was taken in a meeting between UGC Chairman Prof Kazi Shahidullah and vice-chancellors of public universities on Thursday, the governing
body for universities said in a statement.
It came after calls from Education Minister Dipu Moni, among others, to implement a combined entrance test for universities.
     -bdnews24.com


