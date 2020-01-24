AL leaders urge party men to ensure victory for ‘Boat’





Senior leaders of the party said this at a programme on the occasion of Mujib centenary at Mahanagar Natya Mancha arranged by Dhaka South City AL.

They said 'Boat' is the symbol of Bangabandhu. So victory of 'Boat' is the victory of Bangabandhu.

"We have to work to retain the victory of Bangabandhu and also his daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," said Amir Hossain Amu, senior member of AL advisory council.

AL presidium member and the coordinator of 14-party grand alliances Muhammad Nasim said, "We are very hopeful about our two mayoral candidates. We should not work only in procession and slogan. We have to pray for vote very politely. There is no way except win in the polls in the Bangabandhu's centenary."

AL leaders claimed that the flow of 'Boat' is growing higher and higher all around the city. AL leaders have taken the upcoming city polls as the rehearsal of next national election.

Dhaka South City AL President Abu Ahmed Monnafi chaired the programme.

AL Presidium Member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain, Liberation War Affairs Secretary Mrinal Kanti Das, AL central committee member Sagufta Yasmin Emily, Sanjida Khanam

and joint secretary general of Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh Mahi B. Chowdhury also spoke at the programme.

Dhaka South AL Secretary General Humayun Kabir moderated the programme.





















