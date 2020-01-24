Genocide proved



Shahriar Kabir

The renowned human rights activist said it's now proved that unarmed

innocent people were killed by the Myanmar state forces over the year.

The four directives of the ICJ are significant and appraisable, he said.

"But, unfortunately the ICJ, a top court of the UN, on Thursday did not acknowledge the Rohingya genocide committed by the Myanmar occupation forces," he added.

Kabir said, "ICJ wants to protect Rohingyas from Myanmar's brutality. They are talking about the present and future of the Rohingya people, but what about Rohingyas' past? I want that ICJ must accuse Myanmar of committing genocide against Rohingyas and take necessary steps."

Shahriar kabir added that the ICJ order will create international legal obligations on Myanmar government.

To ensure implementation of the ICJ order, the international communities should remain alert so that Myanmar cannot avoid its responsibility of committing genocide.

















