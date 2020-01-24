Video
Friday, 24 January, 2020
UN Top Court’s Ruling Hailed

Verdict a boon for Rohingyas

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 74
Staff Correspondent

Humayun Kabir

This ICJ verdict gave destitute Rohingyas displaced from their homeland a glimmer of hope, former diplomat Humayun Kabir said on Thursday.
Humayun Kabir said this while giving his reaction to the ICJ ruling on Gambian's plea.
"It is a big moral support for Rohingya people and
the civil societies who engaged themselves willingly in helping Rohingyas. It gave recognition of Rohingyas paving the way for their return to their homeland," Humayun said.
Myanmar and their big allies have no way to bypass it.  Yes they can express their reaction.
"In a day or two we will get that but primarily we could say..it is a recognition, we are hopeful to get the final verdict," he said.
"This verdict once again probed that none could escape after committing crime. The law could take its own path. It finally could bring something really good for Bangladesh through which we could be able to send back the Rohingyas to their homeland," Humayun said.


