Friday, 24 January, 2020, 10:37 AM
UN Top Court’s Ruling Hailed

A significant verdict

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Staff Correspondent

Muhammad Zamir

Former ambassador Muhammad Zamir on Thursday termed the ICJ ruling a significant one.
 It (ICJ) very clearly said that the Gambia allowed taking it up under the 1948 Genocide Convention and gave the interim verdicts to protect Rohingyas rights, Zamir said.
ICJ orders are binding but it has no power to enforce them. Myanmar could take up the issue to the UN bodies, he said.
"We have to observe it and expect that the final verdict will also help us to send back the Rohingyas to Myanmar."
ICJ ruling came days after a Myanmar commission concluded that some soldiers likely committed war crimes against the minority group but that the military was not guilty of genocide.
But ICJ ruled out the commission's statement along with the Japanese ambassador's comment on the issue that 'there were no sign of genocide',  Zamir said.
Gambia is preparing the final arguments for the next proceedings. We need to see that and work together through diplomatic channels on the issue, he noted


