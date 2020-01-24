Ruling positive



Executive Director of Transparency International of Bangladesh (TIB) Dr Iftekharuzzaman on Thursday said the interim order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Myanmar to protect Rohingyas was expected."The ICJ ruling was expected. But still there isno solution to Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar," he told Daily Observer on Thursday.The ICJ on Thursday ordered Myanmar to take urgent measures to protect its Muslim Rohingya population from persecution and atrocities, and preserve evidence of alleged crimes against them.Iftekharuzzaman expressed his satisfaction but at the same time he said: "The ICJ order did not mention about Rohingya refugees and their repatriation. Still, there is no possibility of Rohingya repatriation.""Who will take responsibility about the repatriation of Rohingyas," he questioned.He also said China, India and Japan should take the responsibility and create pressure on Myanmar for repatriating Rohingyas from Bangladesh.