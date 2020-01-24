Video
Friday, 24 January, 2020
UN Top Court’s Ruling Hailed

ICJ order judicious

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Barrister Shafiq Ahmed

Former Law Minister Barrister Shafique Ahmed on Thursday termed the interim order of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) correct and judicious.
"The judges of ICJ have ordered judiciously. I hope the Myanmar government will execute the orders," he added.
The international community and the ICJ should monitor if Myanmar is ensuring its proper execution, he said.
Myanmar must create an environment so that the Rohingyas can return to their homeland without fear.
Until the Myanmar government creates the environment, the Rohingya people, who took shelter in Bangladesh, will not intend to go back to their country.


