Friday, 24 January, 2020, 10:36 AM
Front Page

Four Bangladeshis killed in BSF firing in Naogaon, Jashore

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Staff Correspondent

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) allegedly killed four Bangladeshis along the borders of Naogaon and Jashore on Thursday.   
In Naogaon, three Bangladeshis were shot dead reportedly by BSF along Nitapur border in Porsha Upazila early Thursday.
The victims were identified as cattle traders Sandwip Kumar, 28, Kamal Hossain, 32, and Mufizuddin, 38.
Nayebsuvedar Mukhlesur Rahman, Camp Commander of BGB-16 Hapania Camp, said a group of cattle traders numbering 14-15 entered India to bring cattle on Wednesday night.
BSF members from Kyadaripara Camp opened fire on them around 6am while they were returning with cattle leaving the trio dead on the spot.
The body of Mufizuddin was seen lying at the zero point of Bangladesh-India border while that of the rest two bodies inside Indian border, said the BGB official.
Major Ahsan Habib, Deputy Commanding OIfficer of BGB-16, said BGB strongly protested the incident and sent a letter calling for a flag meeting.
In Jashore, Hanef Ali Khoka, son of Shahjahan Ali, a shepherd, was tortured to death reportedly by BSF on Agrabhulat border in Sharsha Upazila on Wednesday.
Victim's uncle Shahidul Islam said Hanef was detained by BSF members of Bonyabaria Camp when he went to Indian border to bring cattle.     Later, BSF members tortured him to death.
Though the incident took place on Wednesday noon, his family came to know about the incident around 12pm on Thursday, he said.
Nayeb Suvedar Mozammel Hossain, Camp in-Charge of BGB Agrabhulat Camp, said victim's father Shahjahan Ali came to the camp. Then he sent a letter to BSF seeking a flag meeting.
Earlier on Wednesday, two Bangladeshis were shot dead by members of BSF along Amjhol border in Hatibandha Upazila in Lalmonirhat district.
A director general-level meeting between BGB and BSF takes place every year. The issue of the shooting of unarmed Bangladeshis, injuring or killing or their abduction along the border was main agenda from Bangladeshi counterpart.
The border guard forces of the two countries had discussions about reducing border killing but no such meeting could have curbed the murders along the borders of the two countries.
Lt Col Mohiuddin Ahmed, Director Operations of BGB, told The Daily Observer on Thursday that BGB had taken several initiatives to curb border killing.   


