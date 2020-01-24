Video
Friday, 24 January, 2020, 10:36 AM
BD makes gain on TI  Corruption Perceptions Index

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
Staff Correspondent

Scoring 26 points out of 100 in the global 'Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2019' of the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), Bangladesh has gone up three steps higher than the previous year.
With the score, which is similar as 2018, Bangladesh ranked at 146th among 180 countries while Denmark and New Zealand hold the first position scoring 87 and lowest scorer Somalia scored only 9 to confirm its last position.
At a press conference held at TIB's Dhanmondi office on Thursday, TIB executive director Md Iftekharuzzaman disclosed the report along with the other countries across the world.
While briefing media about the report, Iftekharuzzaman said no country is free of corruption and cannot score 100 out of 100. Whereas Bangladesh has scored 26 out of 100, same as 2018 but jumped three notch and rank 146th among 180 countries.
Among the South Asian countries, Bhutan had a score 68, while India scored 41, Sri Lanka 38, Nepal 34, Pakistan 32, Maldives 29 and Afghanistan 16.
Iftekharuzzaman said that in last 10 years, government has taken several initiatives to prevent corruption, but could not implement it properly. "That's why, we cannot increase our score. But it is also a good sign for us, as we are not stepping down from our previous position."
Regarding drives of Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) against the corrupt persons, the TIB executive director said that the country's corrupted people are very smart. Now, they use modernized technologies for corruption. But, our ACC is 'backdated' to prevent corruption.
Among the eight South Asian countries, Bangladesh obtained second-worst position after Afghanistan. In the Asia-Pacific region, Bangladesh is the fourth-lowest among 31 countries and better than only Cambodia, Afghanistan and North Korea.
CPI, which ranks 180 countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption based on findings by globally-reputable survey sources, uses a scale of zero to 100, where zero is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean.


« PreviousNext »

