Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 January, 2020, 10:36 AM
Home Front Page

Four interim measures  ordered by ICJ

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65

The International Court of Justice in its unanimous ruling on Thursday  ordered Myanmar to take emergency measures to prevent genocide of the Rohingya. The court upheld the 1948 Genocide Convention, saying Myanmar had "caused irreparable damage to the rights of the Rohingyas".
The ICJ ordered Myanmar to abide by the following measures:
1. Take concrete steps to prevent the genocide of the Rohingya to stop further atrocities
2. Report on its implementation of the order in four months, and then every six months afterwards.
3. Ensure that its military does not commit genocide, and take effective measures to preserve evidence of crimes that could be used by the court in later hearings.
4. Gambia now can apply to the court asking for special steps to prevent the "serious and imminent risk of genocide recurring" and to stop Myanmar destroying any evidence.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Queen’s assent for Britain to leave EU next week
Uniform entry test in public universities
AL leaders urge party men to ensure victory for ‘Boat’
10 named for Bangla Academy  literature award
Genocide proved
Verdict a boon for Rohingyas
A significant verdict
Ruling positive


Latest News
UN welcomes ICJ order
DU to confer honorary doctorate on Bangabandhu
UN rapporteur seeks mounting pressure on UNSC
New train on Dhaka-Jamalpur-Dhaka route Jan 26
10 get Bangla Academy Literary Award
Bangladesh-India friendly ties rare in world: Quader
Sri Lanka win in first Test against Zimbabwe
Queen approves government's Brexit bill
High alert to prevent Coronavirus disease
49,162 river grabbers spotted in country
Most Read News
e-Passport a Mujib Barsho gift for nation: PM
Contribute to build Digital BD: President to UGC, varsities
Youth engagement to change the world
22nd span of Padma Bridge installed
3 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing'
Brunei seeks BD's support for expanding   agriculture
Intel's new chairman Bangladeshi Omar Ishrak
Tigers reach Lahore
The Story and Fallacy of Synthetic Meat
Double-murder accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft