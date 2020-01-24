Four interim measures  ordered by ICJ





The ICJ ordered Myanmar to abide by the following measures:

1. Take concrete steps to prevent the genocide of the Rohingya to stop further atrocities

2. Report on its implementation of the order in four months, and then every six months afterwards.

3. Ensure that its military does not commit genocide, and take effective measures to preserve evidence of crimes that could be used by the court in later hearings.

4. Gambia now can apply to the court asking for special steps to prevent the "serious and imminent risk of genocide recurring" and to stop Myanmar destroying any evidence.



















