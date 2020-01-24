Video
Illegal Wealth

Sacked Gandaria AL leader Enamul remanded

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed Enamul Haque Enu, sacked vice-president of Gandaria Thana unit of Awami League, on a four-day remand for interrogation in a case filed over amassing illegal wealth.
Enamul and his brother Rupom own a total of 22 buildings and plots in the capital and have Tk 19 crore in different bank accounts.
On January 13,   Enu and his brother Rupom were arrested from Keraniganj as they were planning to flee to Nepal via India by using passport made with false names.
Judge KM Imrul Kayes of the Senior Special Judge's Court, Dhaka passed the order after the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Assistant Director Md Mamunur Rashid Chowdhury, also the investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced him before the court seeking a seven-day remand on completion of his four-day remand.
Opposing the remand petition, defence counsel Saidur Rahman Manik submitted a bail petition seeking bail for his client but the court rejected the plea after hearing.




On September 27, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) filed seven cases against Awami League leaders Enamul Haque Enu and his brother Rupon Bhuiyan, a day after seizing a huge amount of money and gold alongside firearms from their houses during a raid in Old Dhaka.
CID officials arrested Enamul, his brother Rupon and their associate Sunny from Dhaka's Keraniganj on January 13.
Enamul Haque Enu is the director of Dhaka Wanderers Club and the sacked vice-president of the Awami League's Gandaria unit, while his brother Rupom Bhuiyan is the joint general secretary of the same unit.
At least four cases have been filed against the two brothers for their alleged ties to illegal casino business, money laundering and corruption.



