Emirates pledges funds to bushfire relief in Australia





The proceeds will go towards the recovery and rebuilding efforts taking place in the communities affected across Australia.

'At Emirates we'd like to do our part not only through monetary contributions, but also to use our global reach to help to maintain awareness and support and to drive donations for recovery and rebuilding efforts,' said Tim Clark, President, Emirates Airline.

The airline is also supporting its workforce, which includes more than 1,000 Australians, on other employee-led fund-raising initiatives to contribute to the bushfire relief efforts.

In addition to fundraising, Emirates has been waiving flight change fees for Australian residents who have been affected by the bushfires across the country. The waiver will apply to all residents travelling to or from Australia.

The iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai, the world's tallest building was lit up on Wednesday night in a display of the UAE's support for Australia following the recent bush fires.

Emirates operates 77 flights a week to Australia, including to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide, with daily A380 services to select Australian destinations. -MENAFN

































