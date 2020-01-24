Video
Friday, 24 January, 2020, 10:36 AM
India to extend retail trading hours

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM

MUMBAI, Jan 23: Residents of Mumbai will be able to shop and dine out until dawn from late this month as the Indian city plans to lift restrictions on retail trading hours in order to boost the local economy.
With India's economy growing at its slowest pace in 11 years, the government of Maharashtra state believes the move will boost spending and create jobs.
Malls, shops and eateries in commercial districts of Mumbai such as Bandra Kurla Complex and Nariman Point will be able to remain open 24 hours, seven days a week from Jan 27 if they choose to, Anil Deshmukh, home minister in the Maharashtra state government told reporters on Wednesday after the state cabinet approved the plan.
Currently, all stores are required to shut by 10 pm, while restaurants have to shut by 1:30 am, at the latest. The new law will exclude pubs and bars, which will still be required to shut down at 1.30 am, the state government said. The city is home to 20 million people and attracts millions of visitors each year.    -Reuters


