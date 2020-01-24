3 day 3rd IT fair begin in Ctg Saturday





Chattogram Chamber of Commerce Industries (CCCI) and local IT Professionals are jointly organizing the fair. LRGD Minister Mohammad Tajul Islam will inaugurate the fair as chief guest at 10 am on Saturday.

CCCI Mahbubul Alam disclosed this at a press conference held at Bangabandhu Conference Hall of WTO on Thursday afternoon.

A discussion meeting on 'Smart City Chattogram' will be held in the first day of the fair.

LGRD Minister Tajul Islam, Deputy Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, Chairman of the Ministry of Education Dr. Afsarul Amin MP, member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Ports MA Latif MP, media persons, social personalities, educationists, city planners, profession personalities are expected to attend the discussions.

A total of 58 IT stalls have been set up in the fair. Walton Electronic will participate in the fair as Silver Sponsor and Amra Network as the Tech partner.

A seminar arrange by Grameenphone on 'Cyber Securities' will be held at fair premises in the second day.

The fair will remain open from 10 am to 8 pm every day for public entry. -BSS



































