BANKING EVENTS

Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Managing Director and CEO Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury along with Chief Financial Officer Tapash Chandra Paul and Mercantile Bank Training Institute (MBTI) Principal Javed Tariq flanked by participants pose at a day long workshop titled "BASEL Core Principles" organised by MBTI in the city recently. 52 Officers and Executives from different branches of the bank participated in the workshop. MBL Managing Director advised participating officers to get familiar with the prudential regulations, requirements and functions of BASEL core principles and strictly adhere with its application. photo: BankKarmasangsthan Bank Chairman and former Secretary of Bangladesh Govt Kaniz Fatema (Chief Guest) along with Managing Director Md. Tajul Islam, Deputy Managing Director Md. Abdul Mannan and other high officials attends at the Business Review meeting-2020 of Divisional Heads and Regional Managers held at its head office in the city on Thursday. Reviewing the overall performances of 2019-2020 fiscal year (1 July 2019 to 31 December 2019) of the branches, the speakers directed the officials to take necessary action for achieving the remaining target within the stipulated time. The bank introduced Bangabandhu Jubo Rin (Bangabandhu Youth Loan), a loan programme for the trained unemployed youth to observe the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. photo: BankIn presence of the Managing Director and CEO of Shahjalal Islami Bank Ltd (SJIBL) M. Shahidul Islam, Senior Vice President and Head of Card Division Md. Marufur Rahman Khan and Agora (Super Shop) Ltd Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farhad F. Ahmad shaking hands after signing an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), on behalf of their respective sides at a ceremony held at bank's corporate Head office in the city on Thursday. Other high officials of both organisations are also seen in the picture. Under this MoU all Credit Card Holders of SJIBL will be able to enjoy 10pc cash back on every transaction for purchasing products from Agora (Super Shop) outlets. photo: Bank