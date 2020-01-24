Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 January, 2020, 10:35 AM
Home Business

Chinese listed firms ramp up virus efforts after president’s call

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48

SHANGHAI, Jan 23: A number of Chinese listed companies - ranging from biotech firms, drugmakers, mask producers and thermometer manufacturers - announced efforts in response to a national call to fight the outbreak of the Wuhan coronavirus.
The new, flu-like virus, first discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed 17 and infected nearly 600 people. Cases have been detected in other major population centers, including Beijing and Shanghai, as well as overseas, triggering a public scramble for face masks and flu medicines.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out prevention and control efforts to fight the new virus, and urged governments at all levels to make people's safety and health a top priority.
Tianjin TEDA Co said in an exchange filing on Thursday that its subsidiary, TEDA Filters, is stepping up production of filtration materials used in facial masks to meet surging demand.
Biotech firm Xilong Scientific Co said late on Wednesday that it has developed diagnostic devices for the new virus and will send the products to disease control centers in some parts of China.
Wuhan Guide Infrared Co told the official China Securities Journal that the company has donated 4 million yuan worth of infrared thermometer devices to the government of Hubei, the province where Wuhan is located.




Shares in TEDA, Xilong Scientific and Guide Infrared have jumped roughly 40per cent, 24per cent, and 9per cent this week, respectively. The blue-chip index CSI300 is down nearly 4per cent during the same period.
Other firms, including biotech firm BGI Genomics Co, mask producer Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co and drugmaker Guangdong Zhongsheng
Pharmaceutical Co, have also disclosed efforts to help in the fight against the spread of the virus.
E-commerce platforms, including Alibaba's Taobao, JD.com, Pinduoduo Inc and Suning.com, have announced crackdowns on price hikes of products needed to fight the virus as demand surges.    -Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Boeing’s new CEO orders rethink on key jetliner project
Emirates pledges funds to bushfire relief in Australia
Global airlines on high alert as virus outbreak spreads
India to extend retail trading hours
3 day 3rd IT fair begin in Ctg Saturday
Malaysia to buy more Indian sugar to resolve palm oil spat
BANKING EVENTS
Chinese listed firms ramp up virus efforts after president’s call


Latest News
UN welcomes ICJ order
DU to confer honorary doctorate on Bangabandhu
UN rapporteur seeks mounting pressure on UNSC
New train on Dhaka-Jamalpur-Dhaka route Jan 26
10 get Bangla Academy Literary Award
Bangladesh-India friendly ties rare in world: Quader
Sri Lanka win in first Test against Zimbabwe
Queen approves government's Brexit bill
High alert to prevent Coronavirus disease
49,162 river grabbers spotted in country
Most Read News
e-Passport a Mujib Barsho gift for nation: PM
Contribute to build Digital BD: President to UGC, varsities
Youth engagement to change the world
22nd span of Padma Bridge installed
3 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing'
Brunei seeks BD's support for expanding   agriculture
Intel's new chairman Bangladeshi Omar Ishrak
Tigers reach Lahore
The Story and Fallacy of Synthetic Meat
Double-murder accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft