Australian lawmakers visit Canberra - aided projects in BD



Visiting Australian parliamentarian interact with local volunteers at a Australia-aided project in Cox's Bazar.

To provide parliamentarians with a firsthand experience of Australia's aid programmes in Bangladesh, which is budgeted at $105 million dollars in the running year; this tour was arranged from 18-23 January 2020.

Senator Wendy Askew, the Hon Senator Kristina Keneally, Angie Bell MP, Anne Aly MP and Josh Wilson MP was led by Save the Children Australia's CEO Paul Ronalds on visits to Australian funded aid programmes in Dhaka and Cox's Bazar, where almost one million Rohingya live in the refugee camp, according to a press release.

On 20th January, they visited Save the Children's Child Centred Climate Change Adaptation Project which aims to strengthen community resilience to the impacts of climate change. They also went to a learning center where children with disabilities can play and study.

Save the Children is working in this area to provide protection and to build resilience of children affected by HIV/AIDS and children with disabilities. They also held a meeting with parents, teachers and child protection committee members.

On 21 January in Cox's Bazar, they visited a health post in camp 15 and two learning centers in camp 13 of Save the Children. In the Health post they overviewed Adolescent Sexual Reproductive Health, Family Planning, Vaccination, Mental Health and Psycho Social Support and in the learning center they interacted with the Rohingya children and the parents.

Senator Kristina Keneally said, "Australia needs to ask ourselves as a country, what more can we do to transform the lives of some of the poorest people in the world".

"Australia's aid program helps some of the most vulnerable children and families on the planet, such as those who've fled war and persecution, those facing abject poverty and discrimination - including the Rohingya people," said Save the Children Australia CEO Paul Ronalds.

Since 2017, Australia has provided more than $160 million to support the Rohingya response in Bangladesh and Myanmar, and other humanitarian crises in Myanmar.

The delegation also visited a number of World Food Programme, Care, Oxfam, BRAC, Plan and World Vision programs, focusing on women's safety, child protection, education, sanitation, health and addressing extreme poverty.



























