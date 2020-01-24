Video
Vivo lowers prices for its smartphones

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Desk

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has reduced its two phones' price in Bangladesh and customers can avail the company's S1 and Y19 with discount up to two thousand Taka.
These four camera-phones have one front and three rear cameras.
The company's Y19 and S1 are available respectively at BDT 19,990 and BDT 21,990. The previous prices of both phones were respectively BDT 20,990 and BDT 23,990.
The S1 has 32 megapixel camera with AI technology on the front. On the rear it packs a 16 megapixel primary camera, a second 8-megapixel super wide camera and a third 2-megapixel depth camera.
 Y19 has 16 megapixel front camera and 16 MP, 8 MP and 2MP rear camera. Each of the both phones houses 6GB RAM memory and 128GB of internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via micro SD card. Vivo Y19 is powered by a 5000 mAh and S1 has 4500 mAh big battery.


