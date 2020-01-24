Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 January, 2020, 10:35 AM
Home Business

China virus could hit oil prices by $3/bbl: Goldman

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

A health worker spraying anti-virus detergent in a city in China.

A health worker spraying anti-virus detergent in a city in China.

Jan 23: Goldman Sachs said a potential drop in oil demand from top energy consumer China due to the outbreak of a new coronavirus could hurt crude prices by about $3 per barrel, countering concerns about Middle East supply disruptions.
The outbreak began in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei and has spread to the rest of the country, with 440 confirmed cases and nine deaths so far. It has also spread to the United States, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.
The new virus, which health officials have said can be passed from person to person, has worried financial markets as investors recalled the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2002-2003, also a coronavirus outbreak that started in China and killed nearly 800 people worldwide.
"Translating the estimated SARS demand impact into 2020 volumes points to a potential 260,000 barrels per day negative shock to global oil demand on average," Goldman said in a note dated Jan. 21. The estimate includes a 170,000 barrels per day loss of jet fuel demand, it added.
The bank expects jet fuel markets, including cracks, regrade and Asian differentials, to be hit the most if the outbreak leads to a decline in regional air travel.
While a supply response from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries could limit any fundamental impact from such a demand shock, the initial uncertainty could lead to a larger oil price sell-off, Goldman added.
Brent crude prices LCOc1 are currently just below $65 a barrel, while US oil CLc1 is at about $58 a barrel.    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Boeing’s new CEO orders rethink on key jetliner project
Emirates pledges funds to bushfire relief in Australia
Global airlines on high alert as virus outbreak spreads
India to extend retail trading hours
3 day 3rd IT fair begin in Ctg Saturday
Malaysia to buy more Indian sugar to resolve palm oil spat
BANKING EVENTS
Chinese listed firms ramp up virus efforts after president’s call


Latest News
DU to confer honorary doctorate on Bangabandhu
UN rapporteur seeks mounting pressure on UNSC
New train on Dhaka-Jamalpur-Dhaka route Jan 26
10 get Bangla Academy Literary Award
Bangladesh-India friendly ties rare in world: Quader
Sri Lanka win in first Test against Zimbabwe
Queen approves government's Brexit bill
High alert to prevent Coronavirus disease
49,162 river grabbers spotted in country
Robot tanks: On patrol but not allowed to shoot
Most Read News
e-Passport a Mujib Barsho gift for nation: PM
Contribute to build Digital BD: President to UGC, varsities
Youth engagement to change the world
22nd span of Padma Bridge installed
3 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing'
Brunei seeks BD's support for expanding   agriculture
Intel's new chairman Bangladeshi Omar Ishrak
Tigers reach Lahore
The Story and Fallacy of Synthetic Meat
Double-murder accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft