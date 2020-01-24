Video
Friday, 24 January, 2020
Spain raises minimum wage, adding to 2019 hike

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020

MADRID, Jan 23: Spain's new Socialist government under Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday brokered an accord with unions and bosses lifting the minimum wage 5.5 per cent or 598 euros to 1,108 euros ($1,230) gross a month.
"We have reached agreement to lift the minimum wage this year," said labour minister Yolanda Diaz, hailing a "very happy day for democracy in this country and for all        workers."
The cabinet is due to approve the measure within days upon which the rise will take immediate effect.
Sanchez' new administration, which has the support of radical leftist party Podemos, has also announced a 0.9 per cent increase in pensions and a 2.0 per cent increase in wages of civil servants.
The latest rise comes on the back of Sanchez's pushing through of an unparalleled 22 per cent hike last year.    -AFP


