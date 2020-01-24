Spain raises minimum wage, adding to 2019 hike





"We have reached agreement to lift the minimum wage this year," said labour minister Yolanda Diaz, hailing a "very happy day for democracy in this country and for all workers."

The cabinet is due to approve the measure within days upon which the rise will take immediate effect.

Sanchez' new administration, which has the support of radical leftist party Podemos, has also announced a 0.9 per cent increase in pensions and a 2.0 per cent increase in wages of civil servants.

The latest rise comes on the back of Sanchez's pushing through of an unparalleled 22 per cent hike last year. -AFP



















