Friday, 24 January, 2020, 10:34 AM
Gold prices inch lower as markets eye ECB decision

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Jan 23: Gold prices edged lower on Thursday, consolidating near the $1,550 level, ahead of a policy decision by the European Central Bank, although mounting concerns over a virus outbreak in China limited losses.
The euro zone's central bank will announce its monetary policy decision at 1245 GMT.
Spot gold was down 0.2per cent at $1,556.20 per ounce by 0855 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.1per cent to $1,555.90.
With nearly 600 confirmed cases and 17 deaths in China from the new coronavirus, the World Health Organization will decide on Thursday whether to declare a global emergency over the outbreak.
"It looks like the market doesn't really have the impetus it needs to go one way or another, even the coronavirus outbreak did not give gold a meaningful run," said Ilya Spivak, a senior currency strategist at DailyFx.
However, "If there is an (WHO emergency) announcement, the markets might conclude or be concerned that we might have a SARS-like response, where there is significant economic impact and gold might go up on that," he said.
The Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) epidemic in 2002-2003, also a coronavirus outbreak, had started in China and killed nearly 800 people worldwide and hit the global economy.
Gold is considered a safe asset in times of political and economic uncertainty.
Traders remained anxious about the spread of the virus as China gears up to celebrate the Lunar New Year from this weekend, a peak period for travel and gold demand in the region.    -Reuters


