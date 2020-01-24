Asian shares reverse gains on growing impact of China virus





China and other nations have ramped up screenings for fever on aircraft and at airports. The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus is concentrated, closed down its train station and airport Thursday to prevent people from entering or leaving the city. Adding to concerns, the outbreak coincides with the annual travel of hundreds of millions of Chinese for the Lunar New Year festival, which begins Friday.

In early European trading, the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.3per cent to 5,995.49 while Germany's DAX slipped 0.7per cent to 13,427.91. Britain's FTSE 100 gave up 0.2per cent to 7,559.27. Wall Street futures edged lower, with the contract for the S&P 500 down 1.8 points and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.1per cent.

In Asia, early gains were erased midsession, with Chinese benchmarks leading losses.

The coronavirus has been confirmed in five countries, including China, the US, Thailand, Japan and South Korea. So far, China has confirmed more than 500 people have fallen sick and 17 have died from the illness, which can cause pneumonia and other severe respiratory symptoms.

A World Health Organization committee was scheduled to meet for a second day Thursday as it decides whether to declare China's virus outbreak a global health emergency.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index skidded 1per cent to 23,795.44, while the Kospi in South Korea sank 0.9per cent to 2,246.13. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng dropped 1.5per cent to 27,909.12, while the Shanghai Composite index declined 2.8per cent to 2,976.53. Australia's S&P ASX/200 shed 0.6per cent to 7,088.00. Shares rose in India and Jakarta but fell in Taiwan and Singapore.

"As far as the market is concerned, the current reaction remains mild and perhaps rightly so given the difficulty to estimate the impact of an evolving syndrome," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary. By postponing a decision on whether the virus is a global health emergency, the WHO helped assuage some fears the crisis is escalating, she said. -AP























BANGKOK, Jan 23: World shares fell back Thursday as health authorities around the world rushed to monitor and contain a deadly virus outbreak in China and keep it from spreading globally.China and other nations have ramped up screenings for fever on aircraft and at airports. The central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus is concentrated, closed down its train station and airport Thursday to prevent people from entering or leaving the city. Adding to concerns, the outbreak coincides with the annual travel of hundreds of millions of Chinese for the Lunar New Year festival, which begins Friday.In early European trading, the CAC 40 in Paris lost 0.3per cent to 5,995.49 while Germany's DAX slipped 0.7per cent to 13,427.91. Britain's FTSE 100 gave up 0.2per cent to 7,559.27. Wall Street futures edged lower, with the contract for the S&P 500 down 1.8 points and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 0.1per cent.In Asia, early gains were erased midsession, with Chinese benchmarks leading losses.The coronavirus has been confirmed in five countries, including China, the US, Thailand, Japan and South Korea. So far, China has confirmed more than 500 people have fallen sick and 17 have died from the illness, which can cause pneumonia and other severe respiratory symptoms.A World Health Organization committee was scheduled to meet for a second day Thursday as it decides whether to declare China's virus outbreak a global health emergency.Japan's Nikkei 225 index skidded 1per cent to 23,795.44, while the Kospi in South Korea sank 0.9per cent to 2,246.13. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng dropped 1.5per cent to 27,909.12, while the Shanghai Composite index declined 2.8per cent to 2,976.53. Australia's S&P ASX/200 shed 0.6per cent to 7,088.00. Shares rose in India and Jakarta but fell in Taiwan and Singapore."As far as the market is concerned, the current reaction remains mild and perhaps rightly so given the difficulty to estimate the impact of an evolving syndrome," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary. By postponing a decision on whether the virus is a global health emergency, the WHO helped assuage some fears the crisis is escalating, she said. -AP