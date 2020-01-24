NBR to celebrate Customs Day on Jan 26





The NBR will organize a colorful rally and seminar on this occasion.

The NBR chief made the disclosure at a press conference in the conference room of the organization on Thursday. The day will be celebrated centrally in Dhaka and regionally in other customs offices across the country," he said.

"In the last ten years, the government has taken many projects and it needs money to implement them. We must strengthen tax collection efforts to meet the growing demand of the fund," he said.

He said businessmen accuse NBR of harassment when it comes to collecting VAT and Tax. NBR will not impose any additional burden on anyone. The officials will always maintain business-friendly environment, he said adding businessmen are also expected to regularly pay taxes.

We should all work for the development of the country. We don't just want economic development. We need social progress and development of thinking. We need wider view to achieve higher economic growth.

NBR chairman has promised to work seriously to overcome revenue deficit. On the other hand, he said the most rigorous job is to bring transparency, accountability and honesty.

He said Zero tolerance is a blank word. It can never be implemented if we are not serious to our job. The present government has made life easier for civil servants by increasing salary and benefits. It is now possible to live well without corruption, he said.

The new chairman has warned of stern action against those who would be greedy and get associated with corruption.



































