Friday, 24 January, 2020, 10:34 AM
Bangladesh born entrepreneur new Intel chairman

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladeshi born entepreneur Dr Omar Ishrak has been named the chairman of Intel's board of directors.
Intel Corporation is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley.
Omar has been serving in the Intel board since March 2017, a press release on Intel's website stated. Omar will replace Andy Bryant, who plans to retire from Intel's board in May.
He also has been serving as the chairman and chief executive officer of Medtronic, medical technology giant since 2011. He will step down as the company CEO in April, according to various media reports.
Before that Omar worked at General Electric Co for 16 years, most recently as president and chief executive officer of GE Healthcare Systems, a division of GE Healthcare.
Apart from that, he is a member of the board of trustees of the Asia Society and the Minnesota Public Radio board of trustees.
Omar holds a Bachelor of Science degree and a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of London, King's College.


















