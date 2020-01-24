Video
Friday, 24 January, 2020
22nd Span Installed

Halfway Padma Bridge now visible

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

The 22nd span of the much-awaited Padma Multipurpose Bridge was installed on Thursday at Mawa point in Munshiganj district which is halfway of the entire length of the bridge's 6.15km main structure.
The addition of 150 meter new span has made visible 3,300 meters of the bridge, reports engineers on the spot. The span marked as 1-E was installed on pillar no. 5 and 6  at the Mawa point around 11:32 am, executive engineer of the bridge project Dewan Abdul Quader said.
Earlier, the work to take the span near pillar no 5-6 by Tian-E crane at Mawa started in the morning from Kumarbhog Construction Yard.
The 22 spans out of 41 so far were installed in phases and the rest will be installed by July next, he said.
Experts said, the national economy is expected to grow by 1.2
percent of the GDP while it will help bring down 0.84 percent poverty every year after completion of the bridge. It is being built at an estimated cost of Taka 30,193.39 crore.


