Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 24 January, 2020, 10:34 AM
Home Business

FinMin commends Oracle services in Bangladesh

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, MP (3rd from left), ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak (4th from left), US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller (3rd from right) and Oracle ASEAN Regional Managing Director Cherian Varghese (2nd from right), pose among others at the Oracle's celebration of 20 years in Bangladesh, at a city hotel on Thursday.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, MP (3rd from left), ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak (4th from left), US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller (3rd from right) and Oracle ASEAN Regional Managing Director Cherian Varghese (2nd from right), pose among others at the Oracle's celebration of 20 years in Bangladesh, at a city hotel on Thursday.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, MP appreciated Oracle for taking initiative to help local entrepreneurs transform, harness the growth the country is witnessing and serve their customers in new innovative ways.
He was speaking as the chief gust at an event organized by Oracle to celebrate its 20 years of operations in Bangladesh. "Bangladesh has leap-frogged economic growth with 8.15 percent GDP growth last fiscal year - the highest in Asia Pacific," he said.
Held at a city hotel on Thursday the event was also told that the Oracle the US-based multinational computer technology corporation opened a new office in Bangladesh.
The event was also attended as the guest of honour by ICT State Minister  Zunaid Ahmed Palak, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller, Oracle ASEAN Regional Managing Director Cherian Varghese, Oracle Cloud Platform Group South Asia Growth Economies Managing Director  and Vice President Amit Suxena and Oracle Bangladesh Managing Director Rubaba Dowla.
"I would like to congratulate Oracle on this milestone, particularly since they have been close technology partners supporting Bangladesh's development agenda," said Zunaid Ahmed Palak.
"The government is committed to transforming Bangladesh into a Digital Nation by 2021 and we look forward to working with corporations like Oracle to fulfill this important vision."
"The speed at which our customers in Bangladesh are innovating and digitizing their businesses exceeds what we're experiencing in other parts of the ASEAN region," said Cherian Varghese.
Bangladeshi firms rely on Oracle Cloud to gain competitive advantage. Oracle is the world's number-one provider of business software with a broad portfolio of solutions for companies of all sizes, Oracle said in a statement.
In Bangladesh, Oracle has been experiencing strong demand for its cloud solutions from many organisations including Ananta Group, Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Bridge Authority, Bangladesh Computer Council, Bangladesh Election Commission, bKash, BRAC Bank, DBL Group, Department of Immigration and Passport, Dulal Brothers, Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, National Board of Revenue, National Polymer, Partex Star Group, Union Group, Pacific Jeans to name a few, the statement said.
Bangladeshi firms are leveraging Oracle Cloud to fulfill a variety of business requirements including to manage and retain talent, deliver better customer experiences, launch new services faster, or reduce costs.















« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Boeing’s new CEO orders rethink on key jetliner project
Emirates pledges funds to bushfire relief in Australia
Global airlines on high alert as virus outbreak spreads
India to extend retail trading hours
3 day 3rd IT fair begin in Ctg Saturday
Malaysia to buy more Indian sugar to resolve palm oil spat
BANKING EVENTS
Chinese listed firms ramp up virus efforts after president’s call


Latest News
DU to confer honorary doctorate on Bangabandhu
UN rapporteur seeks mounting pressure on UNSC
New train on Dhaka-Jamalpur-Dhaka route Jan 26
10 get Bangla Academy Literary Award
Bangladesh-India friendly ties rare in world: Quader
Sri Lanka win in first Test against Zimbabwe
Queen approves government's Brexit bill
High alert to prevent Coronavirus disease
49,162 river grabbers spotted in country
Robot tanks: On patrol but not allowed to shoot
Most Read News
e-Passport a Mujib Barsho gift for nation: PM
Contribute to build Digital BD: President to UGC, varsities
Youth engagement to change the world
22nd span of Padma Bridge installed
3 Bangladeshis killed in 'BSF firing'
Brunei seeks BD's support for expanding   agriculture
Intel's new chairman Bangladeshi Omar Ishrak
Tigers reach Lahore
The Story and Fallacy of Synthetic Meat
Double-murder accused held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft