FinMin commends Oracle services in Bangladesh



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, MP (3rd from left), ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak (4th from left), US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller (3rd from right) and Oracle ASEAN Regional Managing Director Cherian Varghese (2nd from right), pose among others at the Oracle's celebration of 20 years in Bangladesh, at a city hotel on Thursday.

He was speaking as the chief gust at an event organized by Oracle to celebrate its 20 years of operations in Bangladesh. "Bangladesh has leap-frogged economic growth with 8.15 percent GDP growth last fiscal year - the highest in Asia Pacific," he said.

Held at a city hotel on Thursday the event was also told that the Oracle the US-based multinational computer technology corporation opened a new office in Bangladesh.

The event was also attended as the guest of honour by ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller, Oracle ASEAN Regional Managing Director Cherian Varghese, Oracle Cloud Platform Group South Asia Growth Economies Managing Director and Vice President Amit Suxena and Oracle Bangladesh Managing Director Rubaba Dowla.

"I would like to congratulate Oracle on this milestone, particularly since they have been close technology partners supporting Bangladesh's development agenda," said Zunaid Ahmed Palak.

"The government is committed to transforming Bangladesh into a Digital Nation by 2021 and we look forward to working with corporations like Oracle to fulfill this important vision."

"The speed at which our customers in Bangladesh are innovating and digitizing their businesses exceeds what we're experiencing in other parts of the ASEAN region," said Cherian Varghese.

Bangladeshi firms rely on Oracle Cloud to gain competitive advantage. Oracle is the world's number-one provider of business software with a broad portfolio of solutions for companies of all sizes, Oracle said in a statement.

In Bangladesh, Oracle has been experiencing strong demand for its cloud solutions from many organisations including Ananta Group, Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Bridge Authority, Bangladesh Computer Council, Bangladesh Election Commission, bKash, BRAC Bank, DBL Group, Department of Immigration and Passport, Dulal Brothers, Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, National Board of Revenue, National Polymer, Partex Star Group, Union Group, Pacific Jeans to name a few, the statement said.

Bangladeshi firms are leveraging Oracle Cloud to fulfill a variety of business requirements including to manage and retain talent, deliver better customer experiences, launch new services faster, or reduce costs.



























Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, MP appreciated Oracle for taking initiative to help local entrepreneurs transform, harness the growth the country is witnessing and serve their customers in new innovative ways.He was speaking as the chief gust at an event organized by Oracle to celebrate its 20 years of operations in Bangladesh. "Bangladesh has leap-frogged economic growth with 8.15 percent GDP growth last fiscal year - the highest in Asia Pacific," he said.Held at a city hotel on Thursday the event was also told that the Oracle the US-based multinational computer technology corporation opened a new office in Bangladesh.The event was also attended as the guest of honour by ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller, Oracle ASEAN Regional Managing Director Cherian Varghese, Oracle Cloud Platform Group South Asia Growth Economies Managing Director and Vice President Amit Suxena and Oracle Bangladesh Managing Director Rubaba Dowla."I would like to congratulate Oracle on this milestone, particularly since they have been close technology partners supporting Bangladesh's development agenda," said Zunaid Ahmed Palak."The government is committed to transforming Bangladesh into a Digital Nation by 2021 and we look forward to working with corporations like Oracle to fulfill this important vision.""The speed at which our customers in Bangladesh are innovating and digitizing their businesses exceeds what we're experiencing in other parts of the ASEAN region," said Cherian Varghese.Bangladeshi firms rely on Oracle Cloud to gain competitive advantage. Oracle is the world's number-one provider of business software with a broad portfolio of solutions for companies of all sizes, Oracle said in a statement.In Bangladesh, Oracle has been experiencing strong demand for its cloud solutions from many organisations including Ananta Group, Bangladesh Bank, Bangladesh Bridge Authority, Bangladesh Computer Council, Bangladesh Election Commission, bKash, BRAC Bank, DBL Group, Department of Immigration and Passport, Dulal Brothers, Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, National Board of Revenue, National Polymer, Partex Star Group, Union Group, Pacific Jeans to name a few, the statement said.Bangladeshi firms are leveraging Oracle Cloud to fulfill a variety of business requirements including to manage and retain talent, deliver better customer experiences, launch new services faster, or reduce costs.