Bourses gain to 6-week highs to end the week





According to market updated of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) market index rose by 73 points to 4513 points and its two other indices the DS-30 gained by 23 points to 1543 and DSE Shariah by 16 points to 1034 respectively.

With increase in prices of the major companies' share market transaction totaled over Tk5.14 billion on Thursday. It was Tk750 million higher than Tk4.38 billion over the previous day. As per market data this is the highest traded value after December 1 last year when trading value hit over Tk5 billion in a single day.

Of the traded companies in the DSE yesterday prices increased for 280 companies while decreased for 44 and remained unchanged for 32 companies.

After a drastic fall earlier this month the market started gaining after several short and long term measures taken by the regulatory bodies. The market continued its upward trend till last trading session on Thursday this week. Trading the market was showing upward from early session and it continued till last hour.

Shares of Lafargeholcim's company transacted the highest amount which was Tk312.2 million and second highest was Square Pharma at Tk192.6 million. Khulna Power was highest at Tk140.3 million.

Besides the top seven companies on the basis of transaction were Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Bangladesh Submariner Cables, SS Steel, Pioneer Insurance, SK Trims, National Tubes and Karnaphuly Insurance. The DSE market capitalization on Thursday was Tk3.45 trillion at the end of the day.

Most share price at port city bourse -- Chittagong Stock Exchanges (CSE)-- increased sending price index to rise by 210 points to 13744 points on the day. Its total transacted value was Tk168 million. Prices increased for 203 companies in the CSE out of traded 265 companies while decreased for 37 and remained unchanged for 25 companies.

































