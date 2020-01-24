BB proposes Tk 10,000 crore refinancing scheme for stocks





The move comes following a high stake meeting at Prime Minister Office on January 16 chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended by all market players to discuss how the bourse can be saved.

It later issued a 6-point step as short term measure to inject fund in the market and bring normal activities in the bourse. As per the BB proposal, the new fund would be directly managed by the central bank and the banks, merchant banks and brokerage houses would get necessary loans from it at 3 to 5 percent interest.

In October last year, the stockbrokers, especially subsidiary brokerage houses of banks had submitted a proposal to the finance ministry seeking Tk 10,000 crore in fund at 3 percent interest rate to stimulate the market.

The cry for the fresh fund has ever grown amid prolonged downward trend in the stock market. The central bank made the recommendations for the fund to revive the market following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention.

The BB proposal has asked finance ministry to set up the refinancing fund of Tk 10,000 crore as the existing rules and regulations do not allow it to give loans directly to banks, merchant banks and brokerage houses.

The central bank would issue circular in this regard once the proposal has been approved. The investors upon fulfillment of BB's criteria would be eligible to get fund from brokerage houses or merchant banks at 7 to 9 percent interest..

The finance ministry would decide whether the fund would be created with the government's own fund or with the fund to be provided by central bank. Earlier twenty-five stockbrokers in their demand wanted the fund for a period of six years at a flat interest rate of 3 percent with two years' grace period.

But, the BB's rules do not allow any fund to be given at below 5 percent interest. The move to save stock market gets new momentum as stock market was losing ground for the last 12 months and on January 14 the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, DSEX, hit a 56-month low.

A press release issued by BSEC said after the meeting at PMO saying that policymakers at that meeting had directed' the authorities concerned to implement a 6-point proposals as short-term measures to stabilize the capital market.

Earlier on September 22 last year, the BB offered repurchase agreement (REPO) facility to the banks at the rate of 6 percent interest for investments in the capital market. But only City Bank took Tk 50 crore under the facility despite the fact that the banks had a scope for borrowing around Tk 3,000 crore from the BB under the facility.

















