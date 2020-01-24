Video
Friday, 24 January, 2020
15 injured in Barguna JCD clash

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Our Correspondent

BARGUNA, Jan 23: At least 15 people were injured in a clash between two factions of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) in Taltali Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon, over greeting the party's central leaders.
The clash occurred in a view exchange meeting of the upazila JCD held at the hall room of Malipara Salehia Madrasa in the upazila at 5pm. Eyewitnesses said supporters of a JCD leader and Upazila Vice Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Mustaq first greeted the central leaders that led to an altercation with the supporters of upazila JCD President Atikur Rahman Wasim. At one stage, Mustaq's supporters swooped on the supporters of Wasim.
Meanwhile, supporters of Mustaq hurled abusive words to the journalists and tried to vandalise their cameras when they were capturing photos of the incident, alleged Jalilur Rahman and KM Riazul Islam Razu, upazila correspondents of Asian Television and Dainik Amader Somoy respectively.
Regretting the incident, Wasim claimed Mustaq's supporters misbehaved with journalists.
"Earlier, they attacked our activists, leaving 15 people injured," he alleged. 










