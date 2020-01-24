15 injured in Barguna JCD clash





The clash occurred in a view exchange meeting of the upazila JCD held at the hall room of Malipara Salehia Madrasa in the upazila at 5pm. Eyewitnesses said supporters of a JCD leader and Upazila Vice Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Mustaq first greeted the central leaders that led to an altercation with the supporters of upazila JCD President Atikur Rahman Wasim. At one stage, Mustaq's supporters swooped on the supporters of Wasim.

Meanwhile, supporters of Mustaq hurled abusive words to the journalists and tried to vandalise their cameras when they were capturing photos of the incident, alleged Jalilur Rahman and KM Riazul Islam Razu, upazila correspondents of Asian Television and Dainik Amader Somoy respectively.

Regretting the incident, Wasim claimed Mustaq's supporters misbehaved with journalists.

"Earlier, they attacked our activists, leaving 15 people injured," he alleged.

















