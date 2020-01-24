Freshers’ reception held at Gaibandha PTI





A discussion meeting was also at noon marking the ceremony with its Superintendent Shamsia Akhter in the chair while Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin addressed the meeting as chief guest and Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Towhidul Islam, Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr ABM Abu Hanif and District Primary Education Officer Hossain Ali also spoke as special guests.

DC Abdul Matin urged the trainees of the institute to complete their course on Diploma in Primary Education (DPEd) successfully and then apply the acquired knowledge to build an enlightened nation.

Terming the teaching profession as a great one, DC Abdul Matin advised the trainees to ensure quality and standard education to the students to make them worthy citizens of the country and face the challenges of the 21st century.

SP Muhammad Towhidul Islam called upon the trainees to be serious and more active to turn their schools into knowledge acquiring centres so that the students can make good results in all exams including primary education completion one.

CS ABM Abu Hanif urged the trainees to conduct co-curricular activities for the students of all the academic institutions round the year to make the students physically and mentally fit and help build a healthy nation as well.

DPEO Hossain Ali said there is no alternative to training as it helps anyone enrich and provide good teaching to the students and make the classes for the learners more effective also.

Later, a colourful cultural function was held. The trainees and the invited guests rendered songs and recited poems to entertain all present.

Earlier, the trainees were received through giving them sticks of flower at the initiative of the institute. Over 300 trainees of two shifts are taking part in the 1.5-year long DPEd course, said PTI Instructor Samiul Islam Setu.















