Friday, 24 January, 2020, 10:33 AM
85 detained on different charges in three districts

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

A total of 85 people were arrested on different charges in three districts- Dinajpur, Rajshahi and Bogura, in three days.
DINAJPUR: Police, in several drives, arrested 35 people from different upazilas of the district on Wednesday.
District police control room sources said 26 people were detained along with drugs while the rest had arrest warrants.
At least 304 bottles of phensedyl, 208 yaba tablets and 1.700 kilograms of hemp were recovered in four separate drives in Hakimpur, Birampur, Fulbari and Biral upazilas on Wednesday.
A total of 17 cases have been filed with different police stations of the district.
The arrested were sent to jail following a court order on Wednesday.
RAJSHAHI: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch of Police, in special drives from Tuesday night till Wednesday morning, arrested 49 people on different charges in the city. During the drives, a large volume of drugs were also seized.
RMP Additional Deputy Police Commissioner (Sadar) Mohammad Golam Ruhul Kuddus confirmed the information through a press release on Wednesday morning. Of the arrestees, 14 had warrants, 14 with drugs and the rest 21 were arrested on different charge.
BOGURA: Police arrested a fugitive convict from Shibganj Upazila of the district on Monday night in a double murder case in Dinajpur.
Arrested Durga alias Durgoya, 45, is a resident of Parbatipur Upazila in Dinajpur.
On information, a team of police raided Kichak Bazaar area of the upazila at night and nabbed him.
According to the case statement, Rajon Banshpor, 16, and Mintu Banshpor, 20, were murdered at night on July 6, 2000, following a long standing tribal dispute between Rajkumar Banshpor and Padua Banshpor at Babupara Railway Colony in Parbatipur Upazila.
Deceased Rajen's father filed a case on the next day against 11 people.
On July 4, 2014, Dinajpur Additional District and Sessions Judge Nur Islam sentenced all the convicts, including Durga, to life term imprisonment. But, Durga was on the run.


