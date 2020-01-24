Joypurhat farmers get agri incentives

JOYPURHAT, Jan 23: The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) has distributed agriculture incentives worth Tk 1.16 crore among marginal farmers of the district.

Under the Agriculture Incentives Programme for 2019-20 fiscal year, the DAE distributed seeds and fertilisers among 9,500 small and marginal farmers.

Of the farmers, 2,500 received wheat seed, 2,000 maize seed and 5,000 mustard seed.

Besides, each beneficiary got 10 kg of MoP fertiliser and 20 kg DAP fertiliser.

District DAE Deputy Director SM Meftahul Bari said the government initiated to provide incentive to the small and marginal farmers for achieving self-sufficiency in food and building a hunger-free Bangladesh.



