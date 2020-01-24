Situation tense after BM College clash





During the clash, Arifur Rahman Leon, a BCL activist and a student of Marketing department at the college, and Sujoy Shuvo and Alisa Muntaz, SCF activists and students of Soil and Environmental Science department of Barishal University, were injured.

Attempts to solve the matter failed, and both groups agitated on the campus on Tuesday last.

BCL organised a protest rally at zero point against terrorism, drug addiction and eve teasing, and demanded safety and security of all on the campus.

Rashedul Islam Akash, a BCL leader of the college unit, said that at 10pm on January 15, Leon protested illegal entrance and unsocial activities of outsiders, but the SCF activists ignored the request and assaulted BCL activist Leon. Later, he was rescued by fellow students.

Then at 1:30pm on Tuesday, SCF activists staged a protest rally in the city protesting attack on Shuvo and Alisa by BCL and demanded punishment of the attackers.









Sujoy Shuvo, convener of SCF, Barishal University unit, denied the allegation of BCL, and said while SCF activists were engaged in organisational discussion, BCL activists led by Leon attacked and injured them.

Alamin Sarwar, general secretary of BM College Teachers' Council, said entrance of outsiders to the campus is prohibited, and police was informed about the incident of January 15.



