BARISHAL, Jan 23: Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) members seized 65 maunds of jatka from Shaheed Abdur Rob Serniabat Bridge toll plaza area in the city early Tuesday.

A check post led by BCG Contingent Commander M Shahjamal was set up in the said area. At one stage, BCG members seized the jatka from three buses.

Later, on Tuesday morning, the jatka were distributed among different madrasas and orphanages.