Friday, 24 January, 2020, 10:33 AM
Home Countryside

Two kill selves in 2 dists

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Two persons killed selves in separate incidents in two districts- Khulna and Netrakona, in two days.
KHULNA: Former Fisheries and Live Stock Minister and Lawmaker of Khulna-5 Constituency Narayan Chandra Chanda's son and Panel Chairman of the Zila Parishad Avijit Chandra Chanda reportedly committed suicide by drinking harpic (a toilet wash liquid) on Wednesday night.
Deceased's Family and Hospital sources said on Wednesday morning, Avijit drank harpic at his residence at Dumuria.
Later, his family members immediately admitted him to the Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH) as his condition deteriorated.
Director of KMCH Dr Monjur Morshed said at first Avijit was admitted at Medicine Department but according to his family's wishes, he was sent to the capital by air ambulance for better treatment.
He died around 9:30pm during treatment at Square Hospital in Dhaka, confirmed his elder brother Professor of Rajshahi University Dr Bishwajit Chandra Chanda.
Avijit's Father Narayan Chandra Chanda said he was mentally ill since long and his treatment was continuing under specialised doctors in Dhaka.
NETRAKONA: An old man killed self in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
Locals said deceased Md Habibur Rahman, 55, of Charerbhita Village in the upazila was mentally sick.




Quoting locals, Purbadhala Police Station Sub-Inspector Alauddin said Habibur killed self by hanging from the ceiling in his room at 6:30am.
An unnatural death case was filed in this connection.


