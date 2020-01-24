Missing man found dead at Char Fasson

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Jan 23: Police recovered a man's body from the Tentulia River in Sarekkhali area under Char Kalmi Union in Char Fasson Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning, missing for four days.

Deceased Bellal Hossen, 28, was the sukany of a sand-laden ship. He went missing from the ship on Saturday afternoon.

Officer-in-Charge of Shashibhushan Police Station Md Monirul Islam confirmed the incident.

Bellal's brother Mahbub Hawlader lodged a case against seven persons including the three owners of the ship in this connection.

Of the accused, police arrested Akhter Hossain, Sujauddin, Emran and Omar, and produced them before the court.





