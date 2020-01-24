Four murdered in four dists





NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: A primary school teacher, allegedly beaten up by moneylenders in Nandigram Upazila of the district, died at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital on Wednesday morning.

Deceased Saiful Islam, 50, was an assistant teacher of Dolchara Government Primary School, and a resident of Peng Hajarki Hushiarpara in Nandigram.

Buroil Union Parishad Chairman Noor Mohammad said Saiful went to Dolgachi Bazaar on Monday evening from where miscreants took him to his school. They severely beat him up and left him at the corridor tying up his hands and legs.

Saiful was rushed to the hospital where he died on Wednesday morning.

Family members said Saiful borrowed Tk 15 to 16 lakh from some moneylenders few days ago. Recently, the lenders were putting pressure on him to repay the money. But, Saiful could not pay.

They even took away the bank cheque book of his salary account before lending the money, Saiful's family added.

They alleged that the moneylenders beat him to death.

The body was sent to the hospital morgue, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Nandigram Police Station (PS) Shawkat Kabir.

MANIKGANJ: Miscreants allegedly strangulated a housewife to death in her house in Sewta area under Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Deceased Mahmuda Akhter, 40, was the wife of Jahirul Islam.

Jahirul said he found his daughter Jyoti, 20, tied with her legs and hands after returning from the rooftop of the house at 10am.

She informed him that four to five unidentified men entered their house, tied her up, took Mahdmua to an adjacent room, and killed her there.

They left the house soon looting ornaments, Jahirul said.

On information, police recovered and sent the body to Manikganj Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, said Manikganj Sadar PS OC Rakibuzzaman.

MOULVIBAZAR: Miscreants allegedly hacked a murder case accused to death in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Rajon Ahmed Raja, 32, an accused in Rubel murder case, was on bail. He was the son of Ashik Mia of Buddhimontopur area in the upazila.

Local sources said some unidentified men picked up Rajon from Balikandi Kheyaghat area and hacked him to death.

Ahmed Faisal Zaman, resident medical officer (RMO) of Moulvibazar Sadar Hospital, said four young men brought the body to the hospital's emergency unit at 9:20am and soon left the place.

The hospital authorities provided police with the CCTV footage for identifying the youths, the RMO added.

Meanwhile, of Moulvibazar Sadar PS OC (Investigation) Parimal Dev said police are trying to ascertain the reason behind the killing.

RANGAMATI: Miscreants allegedly hacked a man to death in Baghaichhari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Bhagyadhan Chakma, 36, was a resident of Nangalmara area under Sajek Union in the upazila.

The deceased's wife Jobarani Chakma said an armed gang of seven to eight persons called Bhagyadhan out of the house on Monday night. Later, he did not return home.

After a hectic search, Jobarani along with other family members saw the body in a jungle, three kilometres off the house.

Miscreants hacked her husband to death with sharp weapons, Jobarani said.

Sajek PS OC Mohammad Israfil Alam said police recovered the body and sent it to Khagrachhari Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.















