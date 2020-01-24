Two die unnaturally in two dists





BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A rice mill worker died from excessive liquor intake in Jonail Bazaar under Baraigram Upazila of the district early Wednesday.

Deceased Saiful Islam, 47, was the son of late Nazir Uddin of Laxmikol Mahalla of the upazila. He had worked at the rice mill of one Binu Pal in the bazaar.

Locals said Saiful took liquor along with other workers on Tuesday night and fell asleep in his room. On Wednesday morning, locals found his body in the room and informed police.

Later, police recovered the body and sent it to morgue for an autopsy.

OC of Baraigram Police Station Dilip Kumar Das said an unnatural death case was filed in this connection.

THAKURGAON: An old woman died while basking in fire at Fultala Village in Baliadangi Upazila of the district on Monday night.









Deceased Asmati Bewa, 70, was the wife of Rawshan Ali of the village.

The deceased's son Joynal Abedin said his mother was severely burnt in the incident. Family members rushed her to Rangpur Medical College Hospital but doctors there advised them to take her to Dhaka. Later, she died on the way to home.



