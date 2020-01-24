Video
Home Countryside

People suffer for foul smell from garbage pit in Bogura

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Jan 23: People are suffering much for foul smell coming out from a garbage pit on the entrance of the district town beside the Bogura-Rangpur Highway.
The garbage pit spreads around one kilometre area from Banani Parjatan Mor to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZMCH). As a result, passengers of different vehicles and pedestrians suffer from the menace.
The authorities of Parjatan Motel and SZMCH requested the Bogura Municipality several times not to dump garbage there, but they are not responding to the call.
The admitted and the incoming and the outgoing patients are becoming weaker due to the garbage pit.
When asked, Bogura Municipality Mayor Mahbubur Rahman said, "We are not dumping the garbage there. We dump garbage in Thengamara area, on the outskirts of the town. After investigating, we found that the cantonment board is dumping garbage with their trucks. We hung a notice in the area requesting not to dump garbage there."
He also said, "We captured the video of dumping garbage in mobile phone. We are irritated that the cantonment board is dumping the garbage."




When asked whether they have notified the cantonment board authority in this connection, Mayor Mahbubur Rahman said, "We informed them via telephone. They informed us that they will look after the matter. We have not sent any written complaint to them."
Municipality Executive Engineer Abu Hena Mostofa Kamal said they would send a written complaint to the cantonment board authority in this connection.


