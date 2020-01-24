Video
Deportation from KSA raises tension among migrant workers

Published : Friday, 24 January, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

Dear Sir

Remittance is the second largest source of Bangladesh's foreign currency. Stable inflow of remittance ensures the stable economy and social stability in our country. Saudi Arabia is the single largest source of our remittance inflow. Sadly, Saudi Arabia has sent back over 100 Bangladeshi migrant workers per day in the first 18 days of this month after detaining them on various grounds, according.

The narratives of sufferings endured by more than 1,800 deportees are almost identical. Almost all of them have returned empty-handed. There are deportees who went to Saudi Arabia only months ago.

The migrants alleged they were promised of fortune overseas by brokers and recruiting agencies. However, they had to face various challenges in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). Many of them did not get wages while several had to return within few months after they went to the Gulf country. Now, they are worried about their future.

Unluckily, Bangladesh Embassy in KSA cannot do anything to prevent it. Again, Bangladesh migrant worker recruitment authority cannot check the misdeeds of brokers. Government should take effective measure to ensure overseas workers' security to ensure uninterrupted inflow of remittance.





Ali Ahammad
Over email


