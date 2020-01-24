US occupation forces in Iraq & Iraqi puppet government



Md Zillur Rahaman



The bloody history of Iraq from 2003 to 2011 is characterized by a large United States military deployment on Iraqi territory, beginning with the US-led invasion of the country in March 2003 which overthrew the Ba'ath Party government of Saddam Hussein and ending with the departure of US troops from the country in 2011 such as, the Iraq War that commenced in 2003 continued and subsequently intensified during 2013. Troops for the invasion came primarily from the United States, the United Kingdom and Poland, but 29 other nations also provided some troops and there were varying levels of assistance from Japan and other countries.



Fears of Iraq once again turning into a battleground are widespread. Tensions in the Middle East have raised dramatically in the aftermath of the US-targeted killing of Iran's most powerful military general, Qasem Soleimani, and Iraqi Shia paramilitary leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.



Prime Minister Abdul-Mahdi told the Iraqi parliament that Soleimani was due to meet with him the day he was killed and deliver a response from the Iranians to a Saudi message that could have led to a de-escalation of tensions in the region, according to the Reuters news agency.



Baghdad responded very quickly after US forces missile attack on Qasem Soleimani. Caretaker Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi held an emergency session in parliament to vote on whether the government should continue allowing the US military and other foreign troops to remain in the country. The resolution was passed overwhelmingly by Shia lawmakers (most members of Iraq's other factions sat out the vote), dealing potentially yet another blow to President Donald Trump's Middle East strategy!



Iraqi parliament has voted to ask the government to end an agreement to host US troops in Iraq. In an extraordinary session, lawmakers backed a resolution to ask the government to end an agreement with Washington to station 5,200 troops in Iraq. The move would oust all foreign soldiers, including those from Germany. President Trump has threatened Iraq with sanctions. This was an arrogant attitude of US President which is called "the might is right" or in the name of the so-called the Super Power democracy! It is really an unprecedented threat to a sovereign country!



The parliament's resolution specifically calls for ending a 2014 agreement that allows Washington to send troops to Iraq to help in the fight against the "Islamic State" group.

The government commits to revoke its request for assistance from the international coalition fighting 'Islamic State' due to the end of military operations in Iraq and the achievement of victory and the Iraqi government must work to end the presence of any foreign troops on Iraqi soil and prohibit them from using its land, airspace or water for any reason." the resolution said.



The move provoked a swift response from Washington, as it expressed its disappointment with the decision of the Iraqi government. "We strongly urge Iraqi leaders to reconsider the importance of the ongoing economic and security relationship between the two countries and the continued presence of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS," said a State Department spokesperson.



"We believe it is in the shared interests of the United States and Iraq to continue fighting ISIS together," and that the US is still "committed to a sovereign, stable, and prosperous Iraq." it also said.



The history of Iraq invasion was a period of violence and political turmoil with strong foreign influence exerted on Iraqi politics. In April 2003, a military occupation was established and run by the Coalition Provisional Authority (CPA), which later appointed and granted limited powers to an Iraq Interim Governing Council. In June 2004, a caretaker government was established - the Iraqi Interim Government. Following parliamentary elections in January 2005, this administration was replaced in May by the Iraqi Transitional Government. A year later, the Al Maliki Government took office. Basically it was a puppet government, they have no independent power of decision and they used to do whatever the US-led occupation forces desired from time to time.



During this period, tens of thousands of private military company personnel--many from abroad--were employed in the protection of infrastructure, facilities and personnel. Efforts toward the reconstruction of Iraq after the damage of the invasion were slowed when coalition and allied Iraqi forces fought a stronger-than-expected militant Iraqi insurgency, leading to difficult living conditions for the population of Iraq throughout the period.



In fact, more than seventy American companies and individuals have won up to $27 billion in contracts for work in postwar Iraq and Afghanistan over the last three years, according to a recent study by the Center for Public Integrity. According to the study, nearly 75 percent of these private companies had employees or board members, who either served in, or had close ties to, the executive branch of the Republican and Democratic administrations, members of Congress, or the highest levels of the military.



Sovereignty was transferred to a so-called Governing Council Iraqi interim government led by Iyad Allawi as Iraq's first post-Saddam prime minister; this puppet government was not allowed to make new laws without the approval of the CPA. The Iraqi Interim Government was replaced as a result of the elections which took place in January 2005. A period of negotiations by the elected Iraqi National Assembly followed, which culminated on 6 April 2005 with the selection of, among others, Prime Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari and President Jalal Talabani. Prime Minister al-Jaafari led the majority party of the United Iraqi Alliance (UIA), a coalition of the al-Dawa and SCIRI (Supreme Council for the Islamic Revolution in Iraq) parties. Both parties are backed by Tehran, and were banned by Saddam Hussein.



Lest we forget, the CIA gave birth to Osama Bin Laden and breastfed his organization during the 1980's. Former British Foreign Secretary, Robin Cook, told the House of Commons that Al Qaeda was unquestionably a product of Western intelligence agencies. Mr. Cook explained that Al Qaeda, which literally means an abbreviation of "the database" in Arabic, was originally the computer database of the thousands of Islamist extremists, who were trained by the CIA and funded by the Saudis, in order to defeat the Russians in Afghanistan.



America's relationship with Al Qaeda has always been a love-hate affair. Depending on whether a particular Al Qaeda terrorist group in a given region furthers American interests or not, the US State Department either funds or aggressively targets that terrorist group. Even as American foreign policy makers claim to oppose Muslim extremism, they knowingly foment it as a weapon of foreign policy.



ISIS is not merely an instrument of terror used by America to topple the Syrian government; it is also used to put pressure on Iran. America has created and also being using ISIS in three ways: to attack its enemies in the Middle East, to serve as a pretext for U.S. military intervention abroad, and at home to foment a manufactured domestic threat, used to justify the unprecedented expansion of invasive domestic surveillance.

America's Middle East policy revolves around oil and Israel. The invasion of Iraq has partially satisfied Washington's thirst for oil, but ongoing air strikes in Syria and economic sanctions on Iran have everything to do with Israel. The goal is to deprive Israel's neighboring enemies, Lebanon's Hezbollah and Palestine's Hamas, of crucial Syrian and Iranian support.



When Iraq's parliament voted to expel American troops from the country after the killing of Qasem Soleimani, a powerful Irani General, it was an apparent bid by the government to extract the country from an escalating US-Iran proxy war.

Raw handed businessman cum politician Donald Trump responded as like a cowboy: "If they do ask us to leave, if we don't do it on a very friendly basis, we will charge them sanctions like they've never seen before, ever. We have a very extraordinarily expensive airbase that's there. It cost billions of dollars to build. Long before my time. We're not leaving unless they pay us back for it."



Iraqi officials have also summoned the US envoy to Iraq, Matthew Tueller, over the airstrikes. The airstrikes were a blatant violation of Iraqi sovereignty," Iraq's Foreign Ministry said in a statement in the media. They "contradict the agreed-upon missions of the international coalition." The Foreign Ministry has also lodged an official complaint with the UN secretary-general and the Security Council over the US airstrikes.

Terrorism is the symptom; American imperialism in the Middle East is the cancer. Put simply, the War on Terror is terrorism; only, it is conducted on a much larger scale by people with jets and missiles. Truly it was a dominant game playing of occupation forces in Iraq and the Iraq puppet government has nothing to do, just to see what they do and desire.











The writer is banker



