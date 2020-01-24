

Coronavirus outbreak: Bangladesh on high alert



Spreading of the virus raised widespread concern because of its deadly history. In 2002 and 2003 this virus is primarily responsible for killing nearly 650 people in China and Hong Kong. Additionally, more than 475 people had died in the Middle East in 2012. However, we welcome the well-timed decision taken by the airport authorities. At the same time it is also necessary to conduct the screening process of foreigners those are entering our country from china through our land and sea ports as well. Food for thought, the risk lies not only with Chinese travellers but also Bangladeshi expat workers entering the country from the Middle East and China.











Coronavirus is a Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) like virus, killing at least four people in China recently. It was first identified in the 1960s, but its source is yet unknown. Most of the types of Coronaviruses are not dangerous but some types are. More to it, Coronaviruses are a large group of viruses that are common among animals. The point, however, the virus is transmitted from animals to humans. Fever, cough, cold, breathing difficulties and sore throat are the primary symptoms of the infection of this virus. The additional hazard, in terms of treating the infected patients is that there is no specific treatment of this disease and no vaccine has been invented to protect against this family of viruses. Symptoms usually go away automatically.



