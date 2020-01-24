DFP cancels Dainik Sangram’s media enlistment

The Department of Films and Publications (DFP) cancelled the media enlistment of the Daily Sangram on Wednesday.

The DFP took the decision as the Dainik Sangram on December 12, 2019 published a report with the headline "Today is the 6th anniversary of martyrdom of martyr Abdul Quader Mollah" which is untrue, said a handout issued on Thursday. Quader Mollah was hanged in December 12, 2013 for committing crimes against humity during Liberation War in 1971. -BSS